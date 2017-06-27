Facebook talks about how hard it is to deal with hate speech

Figuring out what constitutes hate speech and should be removed is the largest challenge Facebook faces with this issue. Sometimes it's appallingly obvious when hate speech is just that. "But sometimes, there isn't a clear consensus -- because the words themselves are ambiguous, the intent behind them is unknown or the context around them is unclear," Allan continues. So, in order to figure out what actually is hate speech, the company looks at context and intent before taking action.

However, they also acknowledge that they've made mistakes. Last year, Shaun King posted to Facebook hate mail (including racial slurs) that he'd received. The company flagged the post as hate speech and subsequently removed it, sparking outrage.

Allan's post concludes with the measures they're using to continue to fight hate speech, from AI and machine learning to building up moderation teams. At the end of the day, though, Facebook relies on its community and users to report hate speech.

While there's nothing particularly revolutionary about this post from Allan, the fact that Facebook is interested in being more transparent and acknowledges that serious mistakes have been made handling hate speech in the past are noteworthy. The choice of hate speech as a topic, and the selection of the author of the post -- a Europe-based official -- is telling, considering that Germany is currently debating legislation that would severely fine social media platforms for not adequately dealing with hate speech. What's clear is that Facebook (along with every other online community) has a serious problem with this type of content; let's hope that this hard question means that Facebook is getting more serious about confronting it.