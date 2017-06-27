Facebook talks about how hard it is to deal with hate speech

Earlier this month, Facebook announced a "Hard Questions" series that would enable the company to talk more openly about difficult issues of personal privacy in the online sphere. The end goal was to be more transparent about the difficult questions it faces because, often, there are no right or easy answers. Today, Facebook debuted its second installment in the series, tackling the issue of hate speech.
Facebook, through Richard Allan, their VP of Public Policy for Europe, the Middle East and Asia, makes very clear that "We are opposed to hate speech in all its forms, and don't allow it on our platform." But part of the problem of dealing with the issue of hate speech is defining what it is -- something that's easier said than done. "People who live in the same country -- or next door -- often have different levels of tolerance for speech about protected characteristics."