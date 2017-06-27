Facebook has 2 billion monthly users

Facebook was creeping up on 2 billion in March, when the social network revealed it had 1.94 billion monthly active users, up 300 million from the previous year.

The site is celebrating its growth with a personalized video for every user -- it'll show up over the next few days in your News Feed or at facebook.com/goodaddsup. That link will also host stories of people contributing to their communities. Plus, whenever you leave love for someone on Facebook over the coming days, you'll see a message of thanks from the site itself.