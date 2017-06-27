Google News redesigned with a cleaner look

If it's been a while since you've visited Google News, now may be the best time to take a peek. Google has given its News website's looks a thorough cleanup, retaining key elements and giving you more control while getting rid of anything that adds clutter. In short, it doesn't look like a search results page anymore. Gone are the blue links and the article snippets. It has adopted a card format that groups related stories together and has relevant tags you can click to delve deeper into particular topics. Even better, clicking a link opens a new tab, so you don't have to click back to explore the other stories.