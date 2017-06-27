Target is testing its own Prime Pantry-like delivery service

Target is able to offer its quick delivery because it's filling Restock boxes with items in nearby stores instead from warehouses like Amazon and customers have to put in their ZIP code before they can begin shopping. Walmart also recently began utilizing its many brick-and-mortar stores as a way to compete with Amazon -- using them and its employees to cut down on shipping costs.

Restock is currently being tested in the Minneapolis area and it has 10,000 items for shoppers to choose from. To use the service, you need to have a Target REDcard and a Target.com account. The company hasn't said how long they expect to test the service or when they plan to launch it more widely.