Now you can make local Snapchat filters on your phone

Geofilters have been making Snapchat boatloads of money, so it doesn't come as a surprise that the company is making them even more accessible. Starting today, you can create Geofilters right within the application, but only if you're in the US. If you are, there' no need to visit Snapchat's website anymore if, say, you're whipping up a design guests can use for a July 4th house party or for a friend's wedding. You don't even need to be a graphic designer, since you can just edit one of the app's stock templates.
To access On-Demand Geofilters, go to Settings in the app, find the option and choose a template based on the occasion. You can personalize the design by adding stickers, emojis and even tweak whatever text is on it, but forget trying to make anything too risqué. Snapchat still has to approve your creation before anyone can use it. The ephemeral messaging app says it'll take a day to review your submission, and if it passes muster, you'll get a notification telling you how much it'll cost.
If it's the first time you're making a Geofilter, take note you'll have to indicate the area you'd like it to cover -- that's why it's called Geofilter. The amount you'll have to pay is based on how big that area is. For instance, the $6 minimum payment will make your overlay accessible within an area that covers a couple of houses, enough for a small July 4th BBQ with family. While the feature is only available in the US at the moment, Snapchat says it'll roll out in the UK, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates "soon."