Google Photos' AI-powered sharing is now available

The update is also a big deal if you always want to share snapshots. There's now an option to share your photo library, whether it's the whole thing or snippets based on specific criteria. You can limit Photos to sharing pictures that include your partner, for example, or only those photos taken from a certain date onward.

Neither feature is flawless. What if your significant other has their back turned to the camera in an otherwise important shot? And while your friends won't need Google Photos to receive suggested shares, the shared library clearly depends on everyone signing up. Still, this might be one of the more practical examples of how AI technology can help in everyday life. You won't always have to remember to share photos when you get home -- a machine will do much of the work for you.