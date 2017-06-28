LG's 77-inch Wallpaper TV is selling for the low, low price of $20k

To be fair, you're getting incredible visuals on a colossal screen about one-fifth of an inch thick that is wall-mountable (and only wall-mountable -- sorry, stand fans) via magnets. It doesn't even have space for ports: Those are on a companion sound bar, which connects to the TV by thin cable. Given those limitations (and the jaw-dropping price), the screen supports 4K Ultra HD resolution and all major HDR formats. You could lower your ambitions for the 65-inch W-series model, which only costs $8,000, but how much are you willing to sacrifice for your perfect home theater experience?