Since then we've seen Disney take scary clown makeup to the next level with its 'Makeup Lamps', plus any number of visual delights from creative studios demonstrating the technology's increasingly precise capabilities, but the latest offering from P.I.C.S. (the same team that made the weird Nintendo Switch advert), is an absolutely spectacular execution.

This isn't straightforward projection. A complex set of algorithms is responding to the dancer's movements and creating a visual accompaniment in real-time. Latency -- the time between generating a particular image and matching it to the pose -- is one of the biggest challenges in this kind of live augmentation, but as you can see here the P.I.C.S. team have nailed it. Minimal latency, maximum wow.