Limbo has been available at retail before as part of the Xbox 360 Arcade Triple Pack along with Trials HD and Explosion Man. There was a deluxe version of the game with anaglyph (red and blue) 3D glasses and a few tchotchkes as well. So, no, this isn't the first time you could walk into Best Buy and pick it up, but it is the first time you can get all of Playdead's games in one package. Granted, there are only two, but, y'know. 505 says that the bundle will be available this autumn for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 12th in the US, and three days later in Europe.