Windows 10 preview build protects your files from ransomware

The latest preview also adds support for data persistence on the Edge browser while using Application Guard. That means users can access their favorites, cookies and saved passwords on Edge only during Application Guard sessions to keep them from prying eyes. They simply have to switch it on under Windows Components. In addition to these new features, the build comes with a bunch of bug fixes for both PC and mobile, as well.

Take note that Microsoft will temporarily stop rolling out test versions of its stock apps to Insiders for a while. The company wants its testers to use the same apps its other users do, so it can get proper feedback from them. Redmond assures, however, that Insiders will receive updates for their stock apps again "in the very near future."