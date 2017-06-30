Show More Results

Image credit: Alpine Electronics of America
Alpine's latest receiver brings wireless CarPlay to all

Bye bye, Lightning cable
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Transportation
Alpine Electronics of America

Apple CarPlay has finally gone wireless. After debuting the technology at CES this year, Alpine is now shipping the iLX-107, the first CarPlay receiver with support for wireless connectivity. And considering the tech world's general disdain for wires and cables, it's a surprise it's taken this long to reach the aftermarket.

The receiver (compatible with the iPhone 5 and later) lets CarPlay be accessed through the touchscreen and Siri voice control. You'll get the full CarPlay experience: make calls, read texts, choose music and get real-time traffic updates. Plus, depending on your car you'll get customized vehicle information too, such as park assist. There's no longer any need for the proverbial Lightning cable: simply connect your phone via WiFi or Bluetooth.

While CarPlay receivers have been kicking around for a while, this is the first to support wireless connectivity -- a function that began development in 2015 but didn't find an infotainment home until late 2016 when it was added to the 2017 BMW 5 Series Sedan.

Despite growing demand for such systems, very few manufacturers have the tech built into their cars, so it's still very much a novelty. Perhaps this is the argument for the iLX-107's eye-watering $900 price tag.

