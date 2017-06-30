Now Apple TV has access to all the cartoons on Boomerang

Parents tired of watching Moana on repeat, listen up: there's a new streaming service on Apple TV that just might catch your kids' attention. Boomerang, which offers a variety of classic Saturday morning cartoons from your youth, has finally arrived on Apple TV. It was originally a Time Warner cable channel until it re-emerged as a streaming service for the web, iOS and Android devices in March. Now that it's also out for Apple TV, you can stream all the Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, Tom & Jerry, The Jetsons and The Flintstones you want if you fancy going on a nostalgia trip. Boomerang has around 5,000 episodes from Hanna-Barbera's, Looney Tunes' and MGM's libraries on offer, so you won't quickly run out of things to watch either.