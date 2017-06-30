The Moto X4 may be the first non-Google phone to get Project Fi

We know relatively little about the X4, other than a leaked marketing photo that surfaced this past May. According to a video leaked on Reddit, it's possible that the device will be an higher-end mid-range phone with a Snapdragon 660 processor, a 3,800mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a fingerprint reader.

Google Fi impressed us with its low cost, ease of use and the disruptive ability to use Wi-Fi and multiple cellular networks. It's also begun testing LTE service for voice calls and a family plan, two features missing from the start. If you're excited about having a new iteration in the Moto X line, you shouldn't have too long to wait. VentureBeat's sources claim the new X4 handset should launch in the fourth quarter of this year. We've reached out to Google for confirmation on this matter and will update this post when we hear back.