Now Postmates' SF couriers can make eco-friendly deliveries

Postmates E-Bikes launched in San Francisco. Up to 20mph, 20-40 mile range, two batteries, giant bag. Get yours: https://t.co/RD51Bt0l6Y — Bastian Lehmann (@Basti) June 30, 2017

San Francisco's e-bikes can only last 20 to 40 miles on a single charge, a range much shorter compared to Postmates' scooters in New York, which can run for 60 miles. However, it's also cheaper: couriers can rent it for $80 a month instead of $120, paid via the money they make through the service. Besides, each e-bike comes with an extra battery and a bag they can use to hold deliveries.

By offering e-bikes for rent, the company is hoping not just to be kinder to the environment but also to boost its network's earning potential. It would eliminate the need for gas, after all. And since it can go faster than a regular bike, couriers could take more orders and earn more money within the same amount of time.