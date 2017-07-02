Oscar Mayer's 'Wienerdrone' is the most 4th of July thing ever

Revealed earlier this week, the UAV offers aerial delivery of encased meat products, but it can only carry one hot dog at a time. That makes it much less efficient than its Wienerfleet stablemates like the Wiener Rover and the also newly-announced Wienercycle that has a sidecar to keep its cargo warm.

Of course, the Wienerdrone does offer "remote location delivery," according to Oscar Mayer. It can also fly at altitudes over 1,000 feet. As you might expect, the company says this is indeed the "first unmanned hot dog-carrying aircraft," but here's to hoping version 2.0 carries enough cargo to at least satisfying the craving of a normal-sized human. For now, watch the drone drop a wiener in the video below. Mmm, wieners.