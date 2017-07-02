YouTube on Android TV plays catch-up with new design, auto-play controls

There's also a big change to how the Android TV YouTube app handles auto-play. Before, the next video started automatically, immediately following whatever you were watching. Now there's a 5-second buffer, which means to you can choose something else from the recommended items or pause playback before the next video begins. If you're part of the anti-auto-play contingent, this update allows you to disable the function entirely in the settings menu -- just like you can in the YouTube mobile app.

If you don't want to wait until the update arrives on your Android TV device, you can download the APK right here.