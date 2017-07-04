The Morning After: July 4th, 2017

It's happening.Tesla will deliver the first 30 Model 3s on July 28th

Over the years, Tesla hasn't always delivered vehicles on time. Recently, problems with building its 100kWh battery packs hampered Tesla's deliveries, but those issues appear to be resolved, and CEO Elon Musk says the Model 3 is almost here. In fact, there will be a "handover party" for the first 30 sedans on July 28th, and Musk is promising 20,000 cars per month by December.

A long time coming.The (re)making of 'Crash Bandicoot'

Three years ago, Sony promised gamers another trip to N.Sanity Beach, and last week it delivered. We took a peek behind the scenes with developer Vicarious Visions as team members explained their love for the game, and how they tried to stay true to Naughty Dog's original vision throughout the myriad changes. Bonus: Check out exclusive footage from an early version of the iconic first level from 2015.

One of these makes sense.Two video-game-turned-TV shows debut this week

Netflix is getting ready to release season one of its animated Castlevania series, but the other game coming to TV is more of a surprise: Candy Crush. The Mario Lopez-hosted game show will premiere on CBS Sunday night.

Goodbye, TouchID?The next iPhone reportedly scans your face instead of your finger

The latest iPhone 8 rumors suggest that Apple is having trouble slipping a fingerprint scanner underneath the new phone's OLED screen. As a result, it may rely on 3D facial recognition instead of TouchID for password-less unlocking

Running late.Windows 10's 'Timeline' feature won't arrive this fall

We were expecting to see Microsoft's new Timeline feature in the next big Windows 10 update, but a tweet from VP Joe Belfiore reveals that is not to be. It's not cancelled, but users can expect to see it first via Insider beta builds after the Fall Creators Update drops.

