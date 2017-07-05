Disney's first 4K Blu-ray will be 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2'

At last, Disney is getting into Ultra HD movie releases. Fans of the studio's flicks have been stuck in 1080p for the last couple of years even as other studios have released 4K movies via streaming, downloads and disc. Now Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn has confirmed on Facebook that his movie will be the first one from Disney released in 4K and HDR -- especially welcome thanks to the sharp image and vivid colors captured by using Red's Weapon 8K camera. According to Gunn, "4K UltraHD is almost certainly the best way you can see this movie at home - with more definition and the most vibrant colors possible on your home screen, and with the brightest brights and the blackest blacks. A being composed of light truly appears to be a being composed of light!"