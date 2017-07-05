Privacy watchdog sues Trump's election committee over voter data

Partial, publicly-accessible voter data is already available, though the specifics vary by state. Many lawmakers who have received the Commission's request have responded in the negative. "The President's Commission has quickly politicized its work by asking states for an incredible amount of voter data that I have, time and time again, refused to release," said Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler in a statement that was reported by Ars Technica. "My response to the Commission is, you're not going to play politics with Louisiana's voter data, and if you are, then you can purchase the limited public information available by law to any candidate running for office. That's it."

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann had a more colorful response, as reported in Ars. "They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico, and Mississippi is a great state to launch from," he said in a statement. Trump's own response to the state refusal headed to Twitter, of course. "Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide?" tweeted the President of the United States.