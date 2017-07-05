Researchers use quantum physics for counterfeit detection

The researchers have now developed a smartphone app which matches the 2D tag -- a kind of graphene-based QR code -- with a manufacturer's database. Customers will then be able to instantly check the authenticity of their product. The tags can be placed on any surface, enabling producers of everything from wine to car parts to use them. That should help reduce $500 billion or so that's lost every year in the US thanks to counterfeiting. The technology, set to debut at the Royal Society of Science's summer exhibition, is expected on the market in the first half of 2018.