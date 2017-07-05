Tesco adds Uber rewards as the Clubcard goes contactless

The addition of the ride-hailing service will be welcome news for frequent travellers, but not everyone will be happy. Last month, traditional taxi drivers threatened to boycott Tesco if the supermarket did confirm a tie-up with Uber, citing concerns over regulation, adequate insurance cover and a lack of topographical knowledge. Uber, after all, isn't exactly having a great time of things.

As part of a major Clubcard revamp, Tesco has lowered the deals threshold of rewards, allowing customers to increase the value of their vouchers on purchases from as little as 50p. The Clubcard itself has also been given a makeover, with a larger dark blue contactless card set to roll out at the end of the week. The new Clubcard can be tapped against the payment reader before payment, rather than needing to be swiped or scanned on a barcode reader.

Tesco's Clubcard improvements follow the launch of a new payment app called PayQwiq at the start of the year. PayQwiq lets customers add their payment cards to an iOS or Android app and pay for their shopping, earning Clubcard points in the process. Digital coupons are also applied automatically, saving time at the till.