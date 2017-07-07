Show More Results

Google Calendar catches up to other iOS apps with a... widget

You might never miss a meeting.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
38m ago in Mobile
Google Calendar's iOS app now has an easier way to keep tabs on a busy schedule. An updated version of the app includes a Today View widget that shows your upcoming events at a glance. If you have a packed day with three meetings, you won't have to launch the app to get an all-too-painful reminder of your itinerary. The concept certainly isn't new on mobile devices, including on iOS (Apple has had its own "up next" calendar widget for a while), but it could prove a lifesaver if you depend on Google's internet services and can't afford to miss an appointment.

