PlayStation Vue drops its cheapest packages, now starts at $40

On its website, PlayStation Vue says that as of yesterday new customers can no longer sign up for Slim bundles, while customers currently on them will retain their subscription for three months before it switches to the non-Slim version (at the higher cost). In a statement published by Deadline, the company said "The transition to standard pricing for all markets was always part of our roadmap since we launched PlayStation Vue nationwide and began rolling out local broadcast affiliates in markets with Slim plans."

The new lineup is certainly simplified, but cord-cutters looking to save every buck on channels they don't want (or can get for free via antenna) may need to look for another option.