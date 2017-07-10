Amazon slashes the price of its smart speaker in half

Prime Day, the Amazon-invented holiday that celebrates the holy tradition of buying things from Amazon, is back again for a third year. As usual, the event will showcase a number of deals that will run through the day, and the company is offering its usual massive discounts for its own branded hardware. Topping the bill is the Echo smart speaker which, for the 30-hour event, is selling for $90, half its usual price.
If you want to dip your toe into the world of a smart speaker without spending that much, the Echo Dot is also available for just $35. Reading fans, meanwhile, can pick up the Kindle Paperwhite for $90, or snag a Fire 7 for $30 -- and purchase any of the above devices, and you're entitled to buy four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1. You can begin throwing your money at the high altar of Bezos from 6PM PT tonight, and can continue to do so all the way through to tomorrow.