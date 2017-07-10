Cheddar is the new home of crowd-controlled StockStream

Watching other people play video games is a big business. At any time, you can hop on Twitch and see gamers take on Demon's Souls, Pokemon, and even Sudoku. It's not all video games, either, with Let's Robot and Instapainting exploring internet-controlled robots. Last May, software developer Mike Roberts created StockStream, a Twitch channel that encourages viewers to vote on which stocks to buy or sell using Roberts' own $50,000 stock portfolio. Now, Roberts and his trading game have been acquired by Cheddar, the "millennial business news" network that broadcasts from the New York Stock Exchange. StockStream will continue, though its balance will double and the portfolio extended to " commodities, industry portfolios, indexes, and other asset classes," according to a Cheddar blog post.
Roberts has relocated to New York City and will take on the newly-created role of Manager, StockStream within the larger Cheddar organization. Cheddar is available on Sling TV, Amazon, Twitter, Pluto TV, Vimeo and Facebook. The company claims it is also on 60 percent of smart TVs in the US. "Mike is a genius software developer who loves stocks. When I read about him, I knew he had to join our journey," Cheddar's founder and CEO Jon Steinberg said in a statement. "He's going to bring StockStream to all our platforms and continue to let his imagination run free."