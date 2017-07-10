An iOS app can help you create an ambient music masterpiece

Unlike some music apps, you won't be trying to imitate real instruments with SynthScaper. The developer wants to encourage you to experiment with sounds, musical and otherwise, including weird noises and odd samples to create textured soundscapes. The app has a ton of independent oscillators, layer voices, envelope generators, and arpeggiators to create your aural masterpiece. If playing on the touchscreen isn't your thing, you can connect up to two MIDI keyboards to your iPad or iPhone. The launch price is right, too: $10 for all of this functionality is half the usual price for similarly-equipped music apps.

You'll need a 64-bit capable iOS device for SynthScaper, thanks to all the processing going on, especially when all the voices and oscillators are going at once. While you can start the app on iPad Air, iPad Mini 2 or 3 with an A7 chip, the developer recommends using at least an iPhone 6, iPad Mini 4, or iPad Air 2 and higher for the best experience.