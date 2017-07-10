Show More Results

Xfinity TV customers can catch up on 'Game of Thrones' for free

You don’t need an HBO subscription to watch seasons 1–6 through July 16th.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
1h ago in AV
If you're clamoring to catch up on Game of Thrones but don't have an HBO subscription, you'd better get ready for an epic binge watch. Starting today, TV customers can access all six seasons of the show through Xfinity on Demand for free. The promotion will run through Sunday, July 16th, which is the premiere date for the show's seventh season.

Current Xfinity TV customers have multiple options for accessing previous seasons of Game of Thrones, including Xfinity X1 and the Stream portal. Additionally, users can download the Stream app and watch on their mobile devices. This is a pretty cool deal for existing Xfinity TV users; if you're interested in taking advantage of this promotion, you'd better get down to it. Watching the entire run of Game of Thrones so far in less than a week will be no easy task.

