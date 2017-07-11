Engadget giveaway: Win a 1TB My Passport SSD courtesy of Western Digital!

A bit like bulky luggage, large file sizes can cramp your style when you're trying to shuffle them around the place. Luckily, external SSDs are here to help out. Western Digital's My Passport series now offers the fastest speeds of a WD-branded portable drive to date, with its My Passport SSD providing transfer rates of up to 515MB/s over USB-C (while supporting the USB 3.1 standard and more). These speedy little drives work with both Mac and PC platforms and offer 256-bit AES Hardware Encryption to help provide some security as you jet set around with your data. On top of all that, they happen to look nice, too. WD has provided us with two of its 1TB My Passport SSDs for a pair of lucky readers this week. Just head down to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning!
- Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
- Contest is open to all residents of the 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
- Winners will be chosen randomly. Two (2) winners will each receive one (1) WD My Passport SSD 1TB ($400).
- If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
- This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
- The full list of rules, in all its legalese glory, can be found here.
- Entries can be submitted until July 12th at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!