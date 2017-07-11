Engadget giveaway: Win a 1TB My Passport SSD courtesy of Western Digital!

A bit like bulky luggage, large file sizes can cramp your style when you're trying to shuffle them around the place. Luckily, external SSDs are here to help out. Western Digital's My Passport series now offers the fastest speeds of a WD-branded portable drive to date, with its My Passport SSD providing transfer rates of up to 515MB/s over USB-C (while supporting the USB 3.1 standard and more). These speedy little drives work with both Mac and PC platforms and offer 256-bit AES Hardware Encryption to help provide some security as you jet set around with your data. On top of all that, they happen to look nice, too. WD has provided us with two of its 1TB My Passport SSDs for a pair of lucky readers this week. Just head down to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning!