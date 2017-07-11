Wiz Khalifa snags the YouTube crown from 'Gangnam Style'

For a while, it looked as if Psy's "Gangnam Style" would have an unassailable lead as the most-viewed YouTube video. After all, the catchy K-Pop tune was so popular that it broke YouTube's view counter. However, it's time to crown a new champion. As of 5:30PM Eastern on July 10th, the music video for Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again" is the most played YouTube clip of all time -- people had seen the sentimental tribute to Paul Walker 2,894,026,649 times at the moment of the official count. Psy had a good 5-year run, but it's evident that he's far from alone in the 2 billion club.