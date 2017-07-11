Hulu is now the only place to watch ‘Bob’s Burgers’

While Hulu already had full seasons of Bob's Burgers, American Dad and The Cleveland Show on Hulu, this new deal with Fox completes the library of those series, according to a Hulu spokesperson. Hulu becomes the exclusive streaming home to Bob's Burgers with the new deal. The spokesperson also said that Hulu will add the full library of Futurama in a few weeks.

This is a big win for Hulu, as Bob's Burgers, American Dad and Futurama all just left Netflix. Animation fans should be extremely happy with the additions: Previously, the only way to (officially) get full episodes of Futurama, for example, was on Comedy Central, which only has five episodes on offer. These new shows join other popular animated series on Hulu, including South Park, Rick and Morty, The Boondocks, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken, Adventure Time, Squid Bellies and Venture Bros. Hulu also has some episodes — if not the full run — of Family Guy, Archer and The Simpsons.