Logitech to snap up console headset-maker Astro for $85 million

Logitech has been releasing accessories for both hardcore and laid back gamers these past few years, but now it's gotten serious about conquering the space. The company is in the process of snapping up Astro Gaming and has agreed to pay $85 million in cold hard cash for the purchase by early August. Unlike Logitech, which focuses on making accessories for PC, Astro focuses on making headsets for gaming consoles. It's primarily known for professional-grade premium headphones that cost $250 or more designed for eSports players and the most dedicated enthusiasts. Logitech's products are typically cheaper than that, though Astro recently released a pair of $60 cans for PCs, consoles and mobile.