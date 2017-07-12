Logitech to snap up console headset-maker Astro for $85 million

Logitech has been releasing accessories for both hardcore and laid back gamers these past few years, but now it's gotten serious about conquering the space. The company is in the process of snapping up Astro Gaming and has agreed to pay $85 million in cold hard cash for the purchase by early August. Unlike Logitech, which focuses on making accessories for PC, Astro focuses on making headsets for gaming consoles. It's primarily known for professional-grade premium headphones that cost $250 or more designed for eSports players and the most dedicated enthusiasts. Logitech's products are typically cheaper than that, though Astro recently released a pair of $60 cans for PCs, consoles and mobile.
Logitech says that purchasing Astro will accelerate its long-term goal of growing its gaming business, and it expects to start feeling the acquisition's effects in fiscal year 2018. Astro will be part of Logitech G, the company's gaming division, once the purchase is complete. Ujesh Desai, the division's VP and General Manager, explained why the purchase is a perfect fit for Logitech in a statement:
"ASTRO is the leading player for premium console headsets and is the preferred headset for console esports athletes. It's a perfect complement to Logitech G's focus on PC gaming and we couldn't be more excited; we love the team, the brand and the products. Together, we want to make game play even more fun for gamers everywhere."