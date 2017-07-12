Verizon partner exposes 14 million customer records

A spokesperson for the telecom says that it's investigating the exposure, and acknowledges that there's "some personal information." Verizon had to give the data to Nice to verify customer info, and it was allowed to set it up on the Amazon server, but it clearly didn't intend for that info to be made public. There's "no indication" that the info has been compromised, it claims. That's not going to be very reassuring, though, as it's not clear who (if anyone) downloaded the data while it was public.

Nice will only say that the data was "part of a demo system."

This isn't the first time a big company's data has been exposed online. However, the Verizon incident underscores an important point: data security is only as strong as the weakest link in the chain. If a partner company doesn't guarantee airtight privacy, it's just as dangerous as if the main company had revealed the data itself.