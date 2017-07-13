‘Gran Turismo Sport’ will finally launch on October 17th

Along with the launch date, Polyphony president Kazunori Yamauchi also announced that more information about the game will be unveiled in between now and its release, including creative tools and all of the cars and tracks that will be available. "We've strived to create something that delivers an unprecedented experience in terms of the graphics, sound, and physics simulation; an experience that can only be enjoyed on PlayStation," said Yamauchi in a blog post.

There will also be a few other editions of Gran Turismo Sport in addition to the standard package. The Limited Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition will include additional avatars, in-game credit and other perks. They're priced at $70 and $80, respectively.