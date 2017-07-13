'Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' delayed until January 2018

"We have decided that more development time is required in order to deliver the full Ni no Kuni II experience to our fans," Hino said in the video. "I deeply apologize to those who have been looking forward to the game's release. Please rest assured, however, that we will continue to strive to provide a deep and satisfying single player experience that our fans can look forward to enjoying."

Ni no Kuni II has been postponed until Jan. 19, 2018. Watch this video from the President of LEVEL-5 Inc. for details on the delay and more. pic.twitter.com/E5jHoxTzer — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) July 13, 2017

Gaming delays are fairly common, especially with massive games like Ni No Kuni II. Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 has been pushed back from a fall 2017 release to spring 2018. So has Monolith Productions' Middle-earth: Shadow of War, now set for October 10th of this year, a seven-week delay. It's better to have a fully-baked game after a bit of a wait than end up with a title released too soon, like EA's troubled sci-fi RPG, Mass Effect: Andromeda or DICE's war sim, Battlefield 4.