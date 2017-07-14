Denver has the fastest WiFi of any airport in North America

Montreal-Pierre Eliott Trudeau International in Canada fared the worst for WiFi, with 1.92 Mbps down and 2 Mbps up on average. In terms of cellular data, Vancouver International takes the top spot with 59.84 Mbps down and 24.60 Mbps uploads. Juan Santamaria International in San Juan is at the bottom of the barrel here, with average cell speeds sitting at 3.79 MbPS down, while sending an email or uploading a Snap will move at a battery killing 2.49 Mbps. Before you make a joke about it, know that LAX, the next worst, isn't much better: 8.47 Mbps down and 8.59 Mbps up.

If anything, the charts show that most cell speeds in the US are solid, but Speedtest noticed that WiFi speeds have dropped in certain places for whatever reason. Have you noticed anything different on your travels? Let us know in the comments.