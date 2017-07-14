Show More Results

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Samsung's latest app livestreams your mobile gameplay

In case you'd rather not use Twitch, there's this.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
1h ago in Mobile
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Even with the advent of Twitch, broadcasting mobile gameplay footage has been finicky for awhile. Samsung wants to make it easier with its new Game Live app for recent Samsung Galaxy handsets, as spotted by SamMobile. So long as your device is running Android 6.0 or newer, pushing your gameplay to Facebook, Twitch and YouTube shouldn't be too much leg work. You can even use your mic to chat with friends if you want, and save up to 4GB or 200 minutes of gameplay -- whichever comes first -- in a throwback to Game Recorder+. Compared to its music app and email attempt, on the surface at least, this seems like a piece of Samsung software you'd actually want to use.

