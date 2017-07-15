Disney's 'Powers United VR' puts you in the boots of a superhero

If it wasn't already clear that Disney is big on wearable gaming, it is now. It just introduced Powers United VR, and it's pretty much what you'd expect if you dreamed up a superhero virtual reality game. You step into the suit of one of multiple legendary Marvel figures (including Captain Marvel, the Hulk, Rocket Raccoon and Ronan the Accuser) and join your friends as you battle villains using your character's unique powers. And in this case, that makes a big difference -- Hulk towers over his enemies and can throw missiles back at his opponents, for instance, while Rocket makes up for his small size with firepower.