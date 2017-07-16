Ashley Madison will pay $11.2 million to data breach victims

According to Reuters, the data breach cost Ruby Corp over a quarter of its revenue. It had to spend a lot of money to boost security and privacy in an effort to win over new users, and now to settle lawsuits the breach caused. In addition to the $11.2 million it has to pay people who were affected by the breach, the company also settled charges from the FTC and 13 states for $1.6 million last year.

Those who were affected by the security breach can claim up to $3,500, depending on how well they've documented their losses due to the event. Since it's a website that encourages cheating on one's spouse, though, $3,500 might only cover a small fraction of what some people lost.