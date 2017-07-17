But there are concerns that splitting off from the NSA could come at a cost. Specifically, Cyber Command's access to the intelligence agency's resources including some of the top mathematicians in the country and a "gigantic" super computer, according to AP's sources.

The moves to start the separation had begun under President Obama, and now the nitty gritty of how the "divorce" (our word) will proceed is up in the air. The result of that is uncertainty over staffing, resources and leadership.

Currently both groups are led by the same person, Admiral Mike Rogers, but the shift could see new leadership for the NSA transfer to a civilian. Cyber Command may remain under military leadership under the Army's Lieutenant General William Mayville. Mayville served as director of operations for the Joint Staff.

This comes after the Cyber Command has gained a bigger seat at the table during military operations and an increased focus on using cyber warfare in places like Russia and the Middle East.