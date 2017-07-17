Escalators of tomorrow will have self-sterilizing handrails

The move won't just improve public health, it'll also make escalators safer by giving germophobes a reason to grab the handrail. As with so many devices that do a similar job, LG claims that it'll banish 99.9 percent of germs, and should be installed just before folks put their hands down. In addition, the device is easily retrofitted onto existing escalators, since it draws power from the mechanical energy rather than wiring.

Right now, the company is merely making an announcement that the product exists, but you can bet it'll turn up in modern airports and subway stations in the near future. Until then, however, that portable bottle of Purell you keep on your backpack will still have some use.