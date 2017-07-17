ESL eSports makes cable TV debut on Disney XD

Though the shows are appearing in a very nichey spot on Disney XD, their arrival heralds a mainstream breakthrough for eSports. The D|XP programming spot is aimed at students on summer break, showcasing not just eSports but "games, publishers, events and prominent personalities across the gaming landscape," ESL said in a news release.

Disney will also broadcast the EVO 2017 fighting game championship finals for Street Fighter and Super Smash Bros. on ESPN2 and Disney XD. The network recently aired its many of its own-branded games at D23 on the web (its D23 site, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook), including Kingdom Hearts III, Insomniac's Spider-Man and Star Wars: Battlefront II.

ESL Brawlers will debut on Thursday, July 20th and ESL SpeedRunner will happen at some point in August. D|XP debuted on July 15th, with a programming block running between 9PM and 3AM every Saturday Night. That's not exactly prime-time, but it does let Disney air some content not appropriate for younger kids. The network will no doubt keep its on the ratings and possibly expand it if things are looking good -- pushing gaming and eSports further into the mainstream.