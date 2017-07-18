Apple made it likelier you'll get an App Store review reply

Up until March 2017 with iOS 10.3 and MacOS 10.12.4, Apple developers couldn't reply at all to user reviews, even though Google Play devs had the ability starting in 2012. That put Apple sellers at a significant disadvantage, as it couldn't follow up with complaints or, conversely, thank users for good reviews -- two key parts of customer service.

The ability to respond to reviews was a welcome change, but Apple's early implementation meant that developers had to assign customer service agents admin, legal or marketing status. That could give lower-level employees access to sensitive parts of the App Store, which is not ideal for security purposes.

Now, devs can get their best customer service people on the App Store, both on iOS and MacOS. It's a bigger deal than it sounds -- Google found that replying to reviews helps boost scores by 0.7 stars on average, a 14 percent improvement.