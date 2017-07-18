Engadget giveaway: Win a Nightingale home sleep system!

While some city dwellers have developed the ability to tune out loud noises, not everyone can ignore disruptive sounds come bedtime. Using optimized frequencies and decibel levels, Nightingale can do what white noise machines and fans fail to accomplish, by interfering with the brain's ability to comprehend noise when you're ready for bed. These unobtrusive units plug directly into wall outlets, while providing a pass-through for plugging in other electronics. You can control Nightingale with its free app (iOS and Android), and also choose if you want to add LED lighting effects in a variety of colors to help set the mood for a peaceful night's rest. The company has provided use with two home sleep systems for a pair of lucky winners this week. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget for up to three chances at winning one of these Nightingale home sleep systems. Good luck!
- Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
- Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
- Winners will be chosen randomly. Two (2) winners will each receive one (1) Nightingale home sleep system ($300 each).
- If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
- This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
- The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
- Entries can be submitted until July 19th at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!