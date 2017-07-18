MelodyVR's music app will have songs from the biggest labels

On its website, MelodyVR describes its platform as the "destination for music in virtual reality" and promises VR experiences of live performances. Its application is already slated to arrive on the Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, HTC Vive, PlayStation VR, Google Daydream, Android and iOS. Plus, the company has inked a deal with Microsoft to release the app for Windows 10. But now that it's done securing the label partnerships it needs to launch, it will start focusing on expanding its app's distribution network even further.

MelodyVR didn't say when its app will make its debut, but you can sign up for beta access if you want to be among the first to try it out.