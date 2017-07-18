US Army expects to take down planes with anti-air lasers

The first test, with a 50kW laser, is due to take place in 2018 using an upgraded version of the HEL-MTT (High Energy Laser - Mobile Test Truck) vehicle you see above. In 2022, however, the Army expects to test-fire a 100kW laser on a more nimble platform, such as an armored personnel carrier. That's when it gets interesting -- the Army could easily keep laser weapons at the front line to protect against attack helicopters. They'd only need line of sight to ruin an aircraft's day.

Of course, there's a catch: 100kW still wouldn't be enough in some circumstances. It wouldn't be very effective against head-on missile attacks, since the laser wouldn't have enough time to punch through the missile's (usually strengthened) nose. You'd need an array of laser-toting vehicles to be sure that you could consistently knock out threats. This is a start, though, and enemies might still be wary of attacking if they know an invisible beam could ruin their day.