Stream 'Glee,' 'NYPD Blue' and older Fox shows on Hulu

Hulu's close connection to Fox just got a little closer. The streaming service has unveiled a deal with Fox that adds every episode of dozens of well-known (if also well-worn) shows, including some that aren't necessarily obvious picks. Relatively recent hits like Glee and How I Met Your Mother are available alongside shows that have been off the air for a while, such as NYPD Blue, M*A*S*H and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Thankfully, there are a few outliers -- you can watch both seasons of Joss Whedon's Dollhouse, for instance.
The full selection ("nearly" 3,000 episodes) will roll out over the next few weeks, so you might not see your favorite series right away. Staggered expansions notwithstanding, this is good news if you're a Hulu subscriber -- you now have more chances to dig deep into shows that might be hard to watch in their entirety without a stack of DVDs, or at least some expensive purchases at an download store.