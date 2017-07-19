Stream 'Glee,' 'NYPD Blue' and older Fox shows on Hulu

Hulu's close connection to Fox just got a little closer. The streaming service has unveiled a deal with Fox that adds every episode of dozens of well-known (if also well-worn) shows, including some that aren't necessarily obvious picks. Relatively recent hits like Glee and How I Met Your Mother are available alongside shows that have been off the air for a while, such as NYPD Blue, M*A*S*H and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Thankfully, there are a few outliers -- you can watch both seasons of Joss Whedon's Dollhouse, for instance.