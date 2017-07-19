Microsoft has quietly launched the Xbox Creators Program on Xbox One. Finding it and its wares on the Xbox Store may prove tough, however. Back in March, Microsoft said the self-publishing program would exist in its own subsection of the marketplace, but that's only gone live for Alpha ring Xbox Insiders according to Windows Central. Currently, there are a quintet of games on offer: puzzler Whispers in the Dark, rhythm game Stereo Aero, multiplayer party game with a sloth lead star Animal Rivals, space shooter Derelict Fleet, Star Fox clone Space Cat and Solitaire HD.
Prices range from free to $9.99, with Stereo Aereo coming in at $3.99.
Because I'm not an Insider, I wasn't able to find any of these on the Marketplace home page, let alone a Creators Collection tab. You might be able to find them by scrolling through the "all games" tab, but without a way to order alphabetically, it's anyone's guess where they are on the page.
I was, however, able to manually search for each game by title both on console and the web. If you're feeling adventurous, hit the links on the game names above and give 'em a shot.