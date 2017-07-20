Atari introduces the Speakerhat, a hat with speakers

The Speakerhat (speakerHat? SpeakerHat? The possibilities are endless.) is exactly what it sounds like: a baseball cap with embedded high quality speakers -- not headphones, but speakers in the bill of the cap -- and a microphone that uses Bluetooth to connect to devices. It's not clear whether users can swap the tech into a different SpeakerHat, but the components look pretty integrated from the pictures. That's great news, considering they're marketing this to a wide range of people, one of which is "fitness enthusiasts" who, you know, sweat.

Atari also promises "a fundamentally new social audio experience" with Multiplayer Mode, which allows multiple users to listen to a single audio stream via Bluetooth. What makes this better than just gathering around a speaker to listen to an audio stream is beyond me, but hey, maybe I'm too old for this. Also, wouldn't you just end up annoying the people around you with a cap that blasts out music for everyone to hear?

The company is also partnering with NECA, which makes collectibles, to introduce a limited edition Blade Runner 2049 Speakerhat this fall. So I guess if you want to spend a lot of money on a hat you can wear for about two weeks, now's your chance.