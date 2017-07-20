Classic motorcycle adventure game 'Full Throttle' hits iOS

Just like the last Schafer gem Double Fine restored, players will be able to switch between the original and fully refreshed versions in Full Throttle Remastered. The app version also includes concept art and commentary by the game's creators.

But as Schafer explained to Engadget at this year's GDC, they didn't re-record a single line of dialogue. "The original voice actor, Roy Conrad, has passed away since we made this game," he said. "He's irreplaceable, I think, as Ben Throttle. We wanted to just kind of do the Blu-ray version, if you will. The nicest version of his voice."