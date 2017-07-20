Mozilla's new Firefox features improve browsing on iOS and Android

Firefox is adding a few quality-of-life features to its mobile browsers. To celebrate hitting one million downloads in the month since it launched, the minimalistic, privacy-intensive Firefox Focus for Android now lets users download files, supports full-screen video and enables opening the browser right from notifications.
Firefox for iOS added a night mode to ease your nocturnal journeys across the web and a QR code reader for...whenever you need that. The browser will also display recently-visited sites and highlights from earlier sessions when users pop open a new tab, and the Feature Recommendations addition will point out time-saving shortcuts.