Mozilla's new Firefox features improve browsing on iOS and Android

The mobile apps get a few upgrades apiece.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
27m ago in Mobile
Firefox is adding a few quality-of-life features to its mobile browsers. To celebrate hitting one million downloads in the month since it launched, the minimalistic, privacy-intensive Firefox Focus for Android now lets users download files, supports full-screen video and enables opening the browser right from notifications.

Firefox for iOS added a night mode to ease your nocturnal journeys across the web and a QR code reader for...whenever you need that. The browser will also display recently-visited sites and highlights from earlier sessions when users pop open a new tab, and the Feature Recommendations addition will point out time-saving shortcuts.

